Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.53 EPS.

VRTS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

