Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Major Shareholder Sells $159,250,000.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 4,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,149. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

