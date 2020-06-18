Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

News stories about Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Victoria Gold earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FTMNF stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTMNF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Victoria Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

