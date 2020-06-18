Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $85.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vicor traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $70.36, with a volume of 3430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VICR. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $101,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vicor by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vicor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 363.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.