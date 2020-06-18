Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Share Price

News headlines about Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virtus Investment Partners earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the closed-end fund an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Virtus Investment Partners’ score:

VRTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,312. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTS. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

