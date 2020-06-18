Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price

Press coverage about New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Pacific Metals earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of New Pacific Metals stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. New Pacific Metals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

