Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price

News coverage about Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microwave Filter earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MFCO stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Microwave Filter has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

