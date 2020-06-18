Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Iridium Communications earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

IRDM stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

