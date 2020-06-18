Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price

News coverage about Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Inpixon earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

INPX stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inpixon has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $36.26.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 364.70% and a negative net margin of 519.19%.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

