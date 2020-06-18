Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Share Price

News headlines about Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Albemarle earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Albemarle stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

