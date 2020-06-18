Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price

News stories about Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air China earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.68. Air China has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Air China will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRYY. ValuEngine raised Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air China from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

