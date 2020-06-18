Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Share Price

Press coverage about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Whirlpool’s score:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

