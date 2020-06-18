Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Share Price

News coverage about Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Werner Enterprises earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Werner Enterprises’ ranking:

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515 in the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.