Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Stock Price

News articles about Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Therapeutic Solutions International earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship product is ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

