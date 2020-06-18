Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN) Stock Price

Headlines about Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Shiner International earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS UECN opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Shiner International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Shiner International Company Profile

Shiner International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tobacco films, coated films, color printing products, advanced films, and water based coatings in Chinese China, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America.

