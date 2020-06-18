Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price

Media headlines about ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ParkerVision earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PRKR stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

