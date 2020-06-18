Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Share Price

Media coverage about Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Natcore Technology earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Natcore Technology stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Natcore Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc, a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures.

