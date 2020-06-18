Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Share Price

Media coverage about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LDNXF opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $109.50.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

