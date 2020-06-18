Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gasfrac Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Share Price

News articles about Gasfrac Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gasfrac Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:GSFVF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Gasfrac Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Gasfrac Energy Services Company Profile

GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

