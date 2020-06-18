Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carbon Natural Gas earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Carbon Natural Gas’ score:

CRBO stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carbon Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter. Carbon Natural Gas had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

