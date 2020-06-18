Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Share Price

Press coverage about Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blue Sphere earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Blue Sphere has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

