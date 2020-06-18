Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Share Price

Media coverage about Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Akcea Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on AKCA. TheStreet downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.23. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock worth $123,743. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

