Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Share Price

Media coverage about AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AGNC Investment earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

