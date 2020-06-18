Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Share Price

News stories about Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Drainage Systems earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Advanced Drainage Systems’ score:

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

