Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price

Headlines about Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Woori Financial Group earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

