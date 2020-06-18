Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price

Media headlines about WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

