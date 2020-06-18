Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Price

Media stories about Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Waste Connections earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$124.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$100.55 and a one year high of C$139.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.60.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.8030433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Worthing F. Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.16, for a total transaction of C$2,324,853.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,625,783.91.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

