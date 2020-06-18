Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Stock Price

Media headlines about QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QTS Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $68.96.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. CSFB increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

