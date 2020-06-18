Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Magnolia Petroleum (LON:MAGP) Stock Price

Media stories about Magnolia Petroleum (LON:MAGP) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Magnolia Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Magnolia Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.70 ($0.11).

About Magnolia Petroleum

Magnolia Petroleum Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and gas properties primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It holds interests in properties located in the Bakken/Three Forks Sanish formations in North Dakota, as well as the Mississippi Lime and the Woodford and Hunton formations in Oklahoma.

