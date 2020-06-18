Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Price

News headlines about Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Keywords Studios earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

