Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact FRAGRANT PROSPE/SH SH (LON:FPP) Stock Price

Media headlines about FRAGRANT PROSPE/SH SH (LON:FPP) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FRAGRANT PROSPE/SH SH earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FRAGRANT PROSPE/SH SH stock opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Thursday. FRAGRANT PROSPE/SH SH has a one year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.81. The company has a market cap of $959,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited operates as an investment company. It intends to acquire a technology business in Europe or Asia, with a focus on developing intellectual property that is used in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as Vale International Group Limited and changed its name to Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited in December 2017.

