Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price

Media stories about Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dynatronics earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DYNT. ValuEngine raised Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

