Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Brady (NYSE:BRC) Share Price

News headlines about Brady (NYSE:BRC) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Brady earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Brady’s score:

Get Brady alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

BRC stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brady has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.