Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Price

News coverage about Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apollo Investment earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $683.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.