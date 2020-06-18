Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Share Price

News articles about Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Altra Industrial Motion earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Altra Industrial Motion’s ranking:

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.