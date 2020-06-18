Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Media stories about Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Workday earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $182.56 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 916,721 shares of company stock worth $136,740,509. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

