Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Weis Markets earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

