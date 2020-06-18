Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Share Price

News stories about Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Weir Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Weir Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

