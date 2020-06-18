Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Share Price

News coverage about Ventas (NYSE:VTR) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ventas earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Ventas’ score:

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 471,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.42.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

