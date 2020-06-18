Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) Share Price

Media coverage about Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Patriot Scientific earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Patriot Scientific stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Patriot Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Patriot Scientific

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

