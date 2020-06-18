Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Share Price

News articles about Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mi-Pay Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Mi-Pay Group stock opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mi-Pay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.20 ($0.13). The stock has a market cap of $549,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.42.

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

