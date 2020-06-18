Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCLAF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

