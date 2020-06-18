Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price

News stories about BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BIO-key International earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 721.57% and a negative return on equity of 562.09%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

