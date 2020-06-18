Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Americann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Stock Price

News articles about Americann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Americann earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Americann stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Americann has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Americann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, and owns medical cannabis facilities to produce the medical cannabis in the United States. It partners with local businesses to serve marijuana patients in their communities. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

