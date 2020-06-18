Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Share Price

Headlines about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Allison Transmission’s score:

ALSN stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

