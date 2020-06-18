Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Stock Price

Headlines about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SZKMF opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.