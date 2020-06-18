Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Stock Price

Media coverage about Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Green Polkadot Box earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GPDB stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Green Polkadot Box has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Green Polkadot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

