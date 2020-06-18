Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Share Price

Media stories about Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wabash National earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $542.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

