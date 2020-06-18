Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price

News articles about Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trifecta Gold earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TG opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. Trifecta Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for gold and silver ores. It focuses on developing four gold projects within the White Gold District of Yukon's prolific Dawson Range Gold Belt; and Yuge property located in Humboldt County, northern Nevada.

