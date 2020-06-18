Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Price

Media stories about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINA earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BOCOM International lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $35.14 on Thursday. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SINA will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

